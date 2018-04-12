86-Year-Old Bridge Demolished. Spectacular Video Is A Must Watch It took only a few seconds to demolish the enormous structure

A video posted by Kentucky Transport Cabinet showed the bridge disappearing just moments after the blast. Scroll over to 5:40 to see the explosion.





Here's the exact moment one more time 86-year-old bridge demolished. Spectacular video is a must watch https://t.co/Uok7tzyAeApic.twitter.com/KR4JUHr7lO — NDTV (@ndtv) April 12, 2018

Spectators in Kentucky, USA gathered on Wednesday morning to watch the successful demolition of a bridge that stood over a lake for over eight decades. An explosion sent the suspended structure collapsing to the bottom of the lake in a quick few seconds, making for a thrilling watch for people who gathered to view the demolition from a safe distance. Road and boat traffic was briefly halted as authorities prepared to bring down the old structure.The 86-year-old Lake Barkley bridge opened in 1932 and had been in use as a toll bridge, according to local media . A new bridge not far from the old structure was opened in February and is already in use, reported the BBC Ahead of the demolition, authorities created a clear zone of 1,500 feet around the bridge. People on boats and kayaks too watched the controlled explosion from far away in the water. The adjoining new bridge was also closed for two hours ahead of the controlled blast. After the explosion, crews were given only 24 hours to clean up the metal.A video posted by Kentucky Transport Cabinet showed the bridge disappearing just moments after the blast. Scroll over to 5:40 to see the explosion.Here's the exact moment one more timeAlthough this demolition went smoothly, not all demolitions go without hiccups. Recently in Denmark, the demolition of a tall structure went horribly wrong when the building fell the wrong way and crushed an adjacent building. The building that got crushed housed a library and a cultural centre. Fortunately, no one was inside when the failed demolition flattened the building.Click for more trending news