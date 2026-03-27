84-Year-Old Woman In China Falls For AI "Bossy President", Writes Love Letters Amid Loneliness

An unusual story from China has drawn attention to how loneliness and the need for emotional care can affect elderly people. An 84-year-old woman developed deep feelings for an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated character, spending hours watching his videos and even writing him love letters, reported the South China Morning Post.

Zhang Yulan, a resident of Hubei Province in central China, discovered her family's deep attraction to an AI-created character called a "bossy president." Such characters, known as ba zong in Chinese, are popular in romantic stories and possess a strict yet caring nature toward their partners.

Zhang became emotionally attached to a similar digital character, Jianguo. She spent more than 10 hours a day watching him and other AI-based videos on a short video platform. Gradually, she began to feel a connection with him, and even began to consider marrying him.

Love Letters And A Deeper Connection

Her attachment wasn't limited to watching videos. In February, Zhang even wrote Jianguo a handwritten love letter. In the letter, she apologised for hurting him and questioned whether he hated her or no longer considered her as gentle and kind as before. She also described their conflict as something that caused her deep emotional distress.

Zhang also admitted that she liked his domineering nature. She wrote that he didn't give her a chance to speak and didn't like to listen, but she believed communication was crucial in any relationship.

Zhang's family discovered their "relationship" when they noticed her expenses. She had spent more than 7,000 yuan (approx Rs 94,841.5) on Jianguo's online shop. Furthermore, she had paid hundreds of yuan for a product that cost just 9.9 yuan on other e-commerce platforms.

In March, when Zhang spent another 1,200 yuan on books recommended by the AI character, her granddaughter filed the case with China's consumer complaint system.

Administration Action

According to reports, the Cyberspace Administration of China had already suspended Jianguo's account in February. This move was taken as part of the "Clear and Bright" campaign, which aims to control the chaos and problems spreading on the internet.

A Glimpse Of Emotional Needs

Zhang's story highlights that AI characters like "Bossy President" are particularly popular among middle-aged and elderly women. These characters are typically portrayed as well-behaved, caring, and protective, sometimes referring to women with affectionate nicknames like "big sister," creating an emotional connection.

This incident also highlights the emotional needs of the elderly, particularly their desire for love, attention, and companionship during this stage of their lives.