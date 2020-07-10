8-Year-Old Girl Learns Sign Language To Surprise Delivery Driver. Watch

Tallulah and Tim Joseph have struck up a heartwarming friendship.

An eight-year-old girl in the UK has struck up a heartwarming friendship with a hearing impaired delivery driver - and their story has touched millions of social media users. According to Metro News, Tim Joseph has been making regular deliveries to eight-year-old Tallulah's home in Ashton-under-Lyne during the lockdown.

The young schoolgirl wanted to recognise the work he did as an essential worker during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, so she made him a picture of a rainbow with "Thank you" written on it. This, according to Tallulah's mother Amy Roberts, Mr Joseph proudly displayed on his van.

But Tallulah wanted to communicate with him further, and so she decided to learn sign language to surprise him.

According to BBC, Tim Joseph said he was "shocked" when Tallulah learnt to sign "have a good day" so she could greet him.

Amy Roberts filmed her daughter using sign language to greet the Hermes Parcels delivery driver in a video that has gone massively viral online.

"This is our HermesParcels delivery man, we see him 1 or 2 times a week, start of the lockdown Tallulah drew him a thank you," she wrote. "He still has it proudly on show in his van. They have built up quite a friendship over these last few weeks."

This is our @Hermesparcels delivery man, we see him 1 or 2 times a week, start of lockdown Tallulah drew him a #thankyou ????, he still has it proudly on show in his van, they have built up quite a friendship over these last few weeks @ststephensaud#proudmumpic.twitter.com/JELmaibyIM — Amy Roberts (@mummybear1903) June 19, 2020

The video has collected a whopping 19.6 million views since being shared, along with thousands of touched comments.

"Please say thank you to your daughter and to the delivery man for this demonstration of all round loveliness. They are both utterly superb," wrote one Twitter user.

"That was beautiful, crying," another said.

Ms Roberts also shared a picture of the two pals after the video went viral, writing: "Tim is overwhelmed with everyone's lovely comments and interest. He signed to us that he cried with joy."

Tallulah & Tim just had their Tuesday catch up, ???????????????? like us, Tim is overwhelmed with everyones lovely comments and interest. He signed to us that he cried with joy. So #thankyou in a world where you can be anything.. #bemoretallulah#bemoretim@ststephensaud@Hermesparcelspic.twitter.com/o1EEoPnsp9 — Amy Roberts (@mummybear1903) June 23, 2020

