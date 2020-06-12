8 Dogs Come Together To Set A World Record For Conga. Watch Viral Video

Eight dogs form a conga line to set a world record.

A 12-year-old dog trainer from Germany has earned a Guinness World Record for teaching her dogs how to do the conga. Alexa Lauenburger has trained eight of her dogs to form a conga line - a feat that has won her the Guinness title for "Most dogs in a conga line".

The conga is a Latin American dance in which one person stands behind the other to form a chain.

To achieve the record, Alexa and her dogs - Emma, Jennifer, Katy, Maya, Nala, Sabrina, Sally and Specki - formed a conga line in front of a Guinness adjudicator. "The first dog in the line (Sally), leaning on Alexa, had to cover a minimum distance of 5 m (16 ft 5 in) in conga formation, while the others had to maintain paw-to-back contact with the dog in front for the duration," said Guinness World Records.

The dogs aced the challenge - and how!

On Wednesday, Guinness World Records took to social media to share a video of Alexa and her dogs forming the record-setting conga line. The video has delighted thousands of viewers across the world, collecting more than 1.4 million views on Facebook alone. Watch the video below:

The video has been 'shared' over 700 times on Facebook, collecting a ton of amazed reactions.

"Wow. Well trained dogs," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Amazing dogs," another wrote.

Though she is all of 12 years old, Alexa Lauenburger has already won Das Supertalent - a German talent-hunt reality show. She has also appeared on America's Got Talent, where her performance delighted judges.