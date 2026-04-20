73-Year-Old Woman's Fearless Paragliding In Himachal Wins Hearts Online

A video from Himachal Pradesh is being widely shared on social media, showing a 73-year-old woman trying paragliding with confidence and calmness. The clip has drawn attention for her positive attitude and willingness to experience something new at her age.

Calm And Confident During Flight

The video was recorded at Bir Billing, a well-known destination for adventure sports in India. It was shared on Instagram by paragliding instructor Arun Singh, who captured the entire moment during the flight.

In the video, the woman is seen talking in a calm and relaxed manner while paragliding. During the conversation, the instructor asks her about her age, to which she explains that she is 73 years old.

Prior Experience In Adventure Activities

The woman also clarifies that she is not completely new to such activities. She explains that she had previously done some similar activities in Mussoorie. This suggests that her decision to try paragliding was not a sudden one, but that she already had some experience.

Watch Video Here:

Experience Called Special

Before the flight begins, the instructor asks her about her experience. She says that she is enjoying the experience and calls it very special.

Social Media Reaction

As soon as the video was shared on social media, it quickly went viral, garnering positive reactions. Many users praised her confidence and appreciated her ability to participate in the activity without any fear or hesitation.

One user commented, "I want to be like 'Dadi'."

Another user noted, "Live life your way! Never give up on your dreams!"

"What a lively Dadi," added a third user.