70-Year-Old Woman in Uganda Gives Birth to Twins After Fertility Treatment

A 70-year-old Ugandan woman, Safina Namukwaya, defied expectations and became one of the world's oldest new mothers after successfully giving birth to twins through in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment. The twins, a boy and a girl, were delivered via cesarean section on Wednesday at a hospital in Kampala, where Ms Namukwaya had received IVF treatment.

According to the BBC, the hospital congratulated her, saying it was more than a "medical success; it's about the strength and resilience of the human spirit".

Dr Edward Tamale Sali, a fertility specialist at the Women's Hospital International and Fertility Centre (WHI&FC), told the BBC that the mother used a donor egg and her partner's sperm for the in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) procedure. The babies were born prematurely at 31 weeks and placed in incubators. Dr Sali says they are currently "stable."

"We've achieved the extraordinary-delivering twins to Africa's oldest mother, aged 70!" the Women's Hospital International and Fertility Centre posted on its Facebook page.

"This historic event, a baby boy and girl, not only marks our two decades of leadership in IVF but also sets us apart as the premier fertility centre in Africa.Namukwaya delivered her babies today on Wednesday 29th November at 12:04 pm Mother and babies are all well," they added.

As per the BBC, this is Ms Namukwaya's second delivery in three years. She gave birth to a baby girl in 2020. She said she had wanted to have children after she was mocked for being childless.

"Men don't like to be told that you are carrying more than one child. Ever since I was admitted here, my man has never showed up," Ms Namukwaya said.

"I looked after people's children and saw them grow up and leave me alone. I wondered who would take care of me when I grow old," she is quoted as saying.