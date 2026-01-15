6-Year-Old Sobs In Terror After Strangers Enter Jaipur Hotel Room, Woman Details Horror Story

A family's relaxing weekend getaway at a luxurious five-star hotel in Jaipur took a frightening turn when two hotel staff members entered their occupied room unannounced. Janhavi Jain, a Delhi-based marketing professional, took to social media to share the incident, which terrified her six-year-old niece, who was left sobbing.

"On Monday evening, around 6:30-7:30 pm, two hotel staff members used a master key to enter one of our rooms. The room had already been cleaned. No one had asked for housekeeping. No one had been informed. My 6-year-old niece walked in right after and found two unknown adults inside the room. She ran out crying," wrote Jain on X (formerly Twitter).

As per Jain, the staffers were not wearing any named badges, which meant the family could not identify them. She questioned the privacy breach, stating what would have happened if someone had been showering or changing clothes.

"What if personal belongings had gone missing? What if my niece had gone missing? What if my niece were alone in the room and sexually assaulted by these men?" asked Jain.

The hotel refused to share CCTV footage of the incident, while the general manager simply shrugged off the incident saying: "So what if they entered."

"A child walked into a room with two unknown adults inside, and this was the response. We're not living in some ideal world. We hear about child sexual abuse, child trafficking, assault, all the time. Parents are already anxious about where their kids are, who they're around, and what spaces are actually safe.'

'Faced Same Issue'

As the post went viral, garnering over eight lakh views, social media users questioned the hotel management for not addressing Jain's concerns.

"We have faced the same issue. It had happened 3-4 times. Two times we were inside the room, and two times we were out," said one user, while another added: "This is terrible, did they respond after this post? I am a regular at Hyatt. So this is concerning."

A third commented: "As far as my experience goes, most hotels do a turn-down service of occupied rooms towards the evening. This is done as a matter of daily routine and not when asked only. From your description it seems like that is what was happening."

A fourth said: "Situation awareness is the key. It is an unsafe world out there; always be aware of your surroundings. Sadly there is not much accountability, and you will be considered at fault for raising such issues."

In an update reply, Jain stated that Hyatt Hotels CEO Mark Hoplamazian's team has reached out and is scheduled to follow up within 72 hours.