6-Year-Old Invents Word. You Can Help Him Get It Added To The Dictionary

A six-year-old just invented a new word. Campaign to help him get it added to dictionaries is viral

Dearest @OxfordWords I just sent you an email about #Levidromes - a word that when spelled backwards, turns into a different yet valid english word for addition to your dictionary. Please see: https://t.co/5SlvhaMP3U for more info on this new exciting word! Bill pic.twitter.com/udcZN7psOG — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 8, 2017

#Levidrome, a name for a word which makes a different word when spelled backwards, was brought to our attention by @Lucky_Budd and @WilliamShatner a couple of weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/nXhfbVlAE7 — Oxford Dictionaries (@OxfordWords) November 23, 2017

I am* now* happy to deliver* & debut* a recap* on the dream of a smart* boy* who took a stab* at* what he* saw* in words. He* will try to sway* your "mined*". Keep* using #Levidrome in your Twitter flow*. Don't stop* & he will nab* his just desserts* & reward*! *=a Levidrome https://t.co/mkIqekRtyZ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 23, 2017

i will post a #levidrome every day so that webster adds it in the dictionary — (@vischion) November 26, 2017

I love palindromes. Now I have added the term 'levidrome' to my lexicon, thanks to a 6 year old named Levi Budd. Thanks Levi, I hope to see your new term in everyday parlance in Parliament! #Victoriahttps://t.co/iVSkYV1j7d — Dan Albas (@DanAlbas) November 23, 2017

Great word, though a tad disappointed that levidrome is not, itself a levidrome... https://t.co/HFhtjDzOvT — Antony Phillipson (@AJPhillipson) November 24, 2017