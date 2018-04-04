6-Year-Old Cancer Patient Was Police Commissioner For A Day In Telangana

Take a look at the wonderful pictures below:
Make a wish foundation approached CP Rachakonda Mahesh Bhagwat IPS with a wish of Commissioner for a day of suffering with life threatening disease 6 year old boy Master Dudekala Ishan S/O Chand Pasha n/o Kunchanpalli Medak District. On 4/4/2018 Master Ishan's wish fulfilled. pic.twitter.com/7Q8EwQ60WI— Rachakonda Police (@RachakondaCop) April 4, 2018
News agency ANI also tweeted photos of the Class II student saluting as his family and friends take photos from their mobile phones.
Telangana: D Ishan, a student of class 2 suffering from blood cancer, was made Commissioner of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate for a day. pic.twitter.com/Xva9sX2qaK— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2018
The pictures have struck a chord with many netizens.
"Salute you hero... keep fighting," urges one person on Twitter. "Hope you will become a real (police commissioner) in your future. God bless you," writes another.
"After Mumbai Police initiative this has come out as nice trend. It is really very healthy way to connect with public. Commendable and kind act by Telangana State Police," (sic) tweets a third.
Mulund Police Station was completely won over by the undaunted spirit of 7 year old Arpit Mandal, fighting cancer! If we could, we would fulfill all his wishes beyond just being a Police inspector for a day #ProtectingSmiles@MakeAWishIndiapic.twitter.com/jPOJosXFDU— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 23, 2018
Both Arpit and Dudekala were made cops for the day with the help of local police and Make-a-Wish India foundation. The NGO helps grant wishes of children battling serious illnesses.
Click for more trending news