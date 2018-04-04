6-Year-Old Cancer Patient Was Police Commissioner For A Day In Telangana

Make a wish foundation approached CP Rachakonda Mahesh Bhagwat IPS with a wish of Commissioner for a day of suffering with life threatening disease 6 year old boy Master Dudekala Ishan S/O Chand Pasha n/o Kunchanpalli Medak District. On 4/4/2018 Master Ishan's wish fulfilled. pic.twitter.com/7Q8EwQ60WI — Rachakonda Police (@RachakondaCop) April 4, 2018

Telangana: D Ishan, a student of class 2 suffering from blood cancer, was made Commissioner of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate for a day. pic.twitter.com/Xva9sX2qaK — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2018

Mulund Police Station was completely won over by the undaunted spirit of 7 year old Arpit Mandal, fighting cancer! If we could, we would fulfill all his wishes beyond just being a Police inspector for a day #ProtectingSmiles@MakeAWishIndiapic.twitter.com/jPOJosXFDU — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 23, 2018