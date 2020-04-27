6-Month-Old 'Miracle Baby' With Heart Condition Defeats Coronavirus

Six-month-old Erin Bates has recovered from coronavirus.

A six-month-old in the UK has been dubbed a 'miracle baby' for defeating coronavirus after two weeks in an isolation unit. According to The Sun, Erin Bates underwent open heart surgery in December last year - just two months after her birth. In April, she was diagnosed with coronavirus and taken to Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool.

Heartbreaking photos of the little girl, shared by her family, showed her hooked to an oxygen machine and surrounded by tubes while admitted to the hospital.

On Sunday, however, the six-month-old was discharged after recovering from Covid-19. Hospital staff was filmed applauding Erin as her cot was wheeled out of the hospital's high dependency unit.

"Today, little Erin beat COVID-19 after testing negative and received a guard of honour by the treating team on our HDU as she was moved out of isolation ," Alder Hey Hospital wrote while sharing the video on Facebook, where it has gone viral with over 2.7 lakh views.

"How marvellous - the staff at Alder Hey are angels. So glad Erin is over the worse and can make progress with her other conditions," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Fantastic news, so pleased for her family," said another.

According to the Daily Mail, Erin's father Wayne said that she has made a full recovery and is "all smiles".

"Erin has beaten the virus. It hit her hard with a few ups and downs but we wanted people to know coronavirus doesn't have to be a death sentence for people with pre-existing conditions," he said.