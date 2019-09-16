5-Year-Old's 'Up'-Themed Photoshoot With Great-Grandparents Is Viral

Elijah Perman had an 'Up'-themed photoshoot for his 5th birthday.

A 5-year-old Colorado boy has delighted the Internet with his birthday photoshoot themed around his favourite movie - 'Up'. Elijah Perman is a huge fan of the 2009 Pixar classic. So when he and his twin, Emilee, turned 5 recently, their mother, Rachel Perman, decided to mark the occasion with a "magical shoot" for their birthday, reports Fox News.

"I was diagnosed with cancer right after my twins were born and had fears if I would even get to see their 5th birthday," Rachel Perman, a part time photographer, told Fox News. "... SO for their 5th birthday I wanted to celebrate the things they love with photos! It's a celebration for me and them!"

According to CBS News, Ms Perman is now in remission.

While Emilee decided to have a photoshoot with a horse dressed as a unicorn, Elijah chose to invite his great-grandparents for an 'Up'-themed shoot. Richard and Caroline Bain dressed up as Carl and Ellie from the movie, while Elijah wore a boy scout's uniform similar to the character of Russell. Lots of colourful balloons completed the setup.

The pictures were shared by Rachel Perman on Facebook, where they have made thousands smile. Take a look:

Since being shared online four days ago, the pictures have collected over 2,000 reactions and hundreds of comments.

"This is, literally, the most precious thing I've ever seen," wrote one commenter. "These are spectacular - you made a bunch of us smile by sharing these!" said another.

What do you think of the photoshoot? Let us know using the comments section.

