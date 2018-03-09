4.4-Feet-Long Crocodile Rescued From Drain In Mumbai. Watch Video

"The reptile was in a 5 feet pit connecting to a drain and there were possibilities of reptile ending up near the labour camp of the construction site or the work area which had potentials of leading into a Human Wildlife Conflict situation," writes Mr Sharma in his post.
The crocodile evaded capture attempts by refusing to move into the nets placed by the rescue team in the pit. For seven hours, the 15-member team worked to capture the reptile.
The rescue operation, which began at 6 pm, finally ended at 1 am when the crocodile was safely removed from the pit after three failed attempts.
You can read the detailed account of the rescue below:
The crocodile was identified as a 5 to 6-years-old male marsh crocodile weighing 8.8 kgs. It was kept under observation by the forest department overnight before being released the next morning.
