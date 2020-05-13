3-Year-Old Bakes Cupcakes To Raise Rs 50,000, Donates It To Mumbai Police

Kabeer and his parents hand over a cheque to Mumbai Police.

A three-year-old has won hearts on social media by donating his hard-earned money to Mumbai Police. Kabeer visited the police headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday morning to hand over a cheque for Rs 50,000 that he earned by selling cupcakes. The little entrepreneur's gesture was appreciated not just by Mumbai Police - who shared his story on social media - but also by hundreds of netizens who have flooded the comments section of the post with praise for the three-year-old.

According to Mumbai Police, Kabeer's target was to raise Rs 10,000 by selling cupcakes that he baked at home. However, the young baker exceeded his target and managed to raise Rs 50,000.

On Tuesday morning, he and his parents Karishma and Keshav handed over a cheque for the amount to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Kabeer also brought along a box of his sweet treats for the cops.

"This sweet flavour is going to stay on our palates forever," wrote Mumbai Police in a video praising the corona warrior.

"This 3 year old little baker Kabeer, had a BIG surprise for @CPMumbaiPolice," the department captioned the video. "He made a priceless contribution to the #mumbaipolicefoundation with his hard earned money!"

The tweet has collected over 400 'likes' and a ton of comments.

"Truly inspiring and touching," wrote one person in the comment section.

"Super awesome Kabeer," said another.

A Twitter account called "Kabeer's Cupcakes for Charity" also shared pics of the three-year-old baking.

What do you think? Let us know using the comments section.