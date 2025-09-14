3 Nuns Escape Care Home, Break Into Convent With Locksmith's Help

In a story worthy of a Hollywood movie, three Austrian nuns have run away from their care home and returned to the convent they had been forced to leave. Sister Bernadette, 88, Sister Regina, 86, and Sister Rita, 82, had taught at the convent and girls' school for more than six decades. They managed to regain access to the convent with the help of a locksmith and former students, according to a report in BBC.

"I am so pleased to be home. I was always homesick at the care home. I am so happy and thankful to be back," Sister Rita said.

The trio stated that they were the last remaining nuns at the convent and had been forced out against their will in December 2023. Since then, they had been homesick and wanted to return.

In 2022, the convent building was taken over by the Archdiocese of Salzburg and the Reichersberg Abbey. Provost Markus Grasl became the nuns' superior as they were removed in 2023 and transferred to a Catholic care home.

The community was officially dissolved at the beginning of 2024, and the remaining nuns were granted lifelong right of residence, as long as their health and mental capacity allowed.

'An escalation'

Commenting on the nuns' return, Provost Grasl said their decision was "completely incomprehensible" and "an escalation".

"The rooms in the convent are no longer usable and in no way meet the requirements for proper care," he said.

Provost Grasl added that the retirement home where the nuns were lodged provided essential, professional, and good medical care, while their wish to keep the convent school open had been honoured.

While Provost Grasl opposes the move, the three nuns are settling back into their old surroundings. Electricty and water connections have been partially restored while supporters are bringing food and groceries, and they have been seen by doctors. There is a steady stream of visitors, many of whom are their former students.