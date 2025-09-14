'A Wake-Up Call': Motel Killing Of Indian-Origin Man Sparks Fear Among NRIs, Reddit Post Viral

The horrific killing of an Indian-origin man at a motel in the US has spooked the expatriates who are now fearing for their safety. In a viral post on Reddit titled 'A Tragedy That Hit Too close To Home', a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) stated that the incident in the Dallas motel was a wake-up call for those who had settled in the US, away from the country.

"When I read about the recent killing of an Indian-origin man at a motel in the US, I couldn't shake it off. The news was shocking, but what really hit me was the familiarity of the story. It could have been someone I know. It could have been any one of us," the user wrote in the r/nri subreddit.

The Redditor stated that life abroad may look glamorous from the outside, but the reality was different, especially for those working in motels, gas stations and long-hour jobs.

"Nights alone, constant exposure to strangers, and risks that most of us back in India don't even," the user said, adding that the tragedy made them think of three things: Safety isn't automatic, community is everything and families back home don't see the full picture.

"I don't write this to create fear. I write this as a reminder: moving abroad is never just about the paycheck or the passport. It's about what you give up, what risks you take on, and how prepared you are to handle the unseen side of immigrant life."

As the post went viral, social media users shared their varied perspectives on the incident. "I own a few hotels, I agree with you. It's a dangerous industry and you don't know until you work in it," said one user while another added: "From a distance, the US looks like big mess especially when it comes cultural degradation and quality in general."

A third commented: "With comments supporting and against this post, all I wanna say is: Grass is always greener on the other side."

A fourth said: "It's never safer with the freedom of bullets. If someone is in the illusion of being safe in US, then they need some reality shot."

Chandra Nagamallaiah, originally from Karnataka, was the manager of Downtown Suites motel on Samuell Boulevard, east of Downtown. He was attacked by Cobos-Martinez after an argument over a broken washing machine.

CCTV footage of the incident showed Cobos-Martinez chasing Nagamallaiah in the motel corridor, even as the latter screams and his family rushes and tries to rescue him. Cobos-Martinez, however, pushes her away and beheads Nagamallaiah.