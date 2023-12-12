220-Tonne Hotel In Canada Moved To New Location With Help Of 700 Bars Of Soap

Company opted for 700 soaps, not rollers, for a soft, smooth glide across the frame.

A former hotel in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, facing demolition, was saved and moved using an unconventional method: 700 bars of soap. The Elmwood building, a Victorian gem, now stands preserved, its relocation showcasing innovative solutions in the face of architectural challenges.

The building, built in 1826 and later converted into the Victorian Elmwood Hotel, was facing the wrecking ball in 2018. However, a real estate company, Galaxy Properties, swooped in and purchased the historic structure with plans to move it to a new location and connect it to a planned apartment building.

The challenge? The Elmwood is a massive 220-ton structure. But the team from S Rushton Construction was up for the task. They shared a time-lapse video of the move on Facebook, showcasing the creativity involved.

Instead of using traditional rollers, the crew decided to employ unique solution bars made of ivory soap. The soft soap bars allowed the building to glide smoothly, pulled by two excavators and a tow truck.

The owner of the construction company, Sheldon Rushton, shared that the Elmwood was smoothly pulled 30 feet, attributing the ease to the softness of ivory soap. Plans include another relocation once the new foundation is finished, underscoring the meticulous efforts to preserve and reposition the historic building for the future.