'Craziest Thing': 200 Goats Escape Enclosure, Storm Neighbourhood

A herd of goats descended upon a San Jose neighbourhood.

Residents of a neighbourhood in California were left shocked when a herd for nearly 200 goats descended upon their streets on Tuesday evening. Zach Roelands, a 23-year-old living in San Jose, California, filmed a video of the goats storming the neighbourhood in an incident he described as "the craziest thing to happen all quarantine". The bizarre footage has gone viral on social media, amusing millions.

Mr Roelands explained to USA Today that the goats are cordoned off on a hill behind his home for two or three days every year. This, he said, is done in order to "clear out the dead grass" in the area, which is prone to fires.

This year, the goats somehow managed to escape their enclosure and made their way to the streets.

"They jumped up and ... broke through the fence," he said.

"Eventually they escaped into the street and started eating all the plants in ... everyone's front yard," Mr Roelands said.

The video he shared on Twitter shows the goats running rampant through the residential neighbourhood, chomping down on carefully-manicured lawns and munching on flowers as shocked residents watched.

I'm dead ????☠️ When I got back from the store all the goats had broken through the fence and were recking havoc on our street



This is the craziest thing to happen all quarantine ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Hc7XpuiBdT — Zach Roelands (@zach_roelands) May 13, 2020

The video has gone viral on the microblogging platform since being posted a day ago. It has collected 3.5 million views and more than 98,000 'likes', along with a ton of amused comments.

Wow! They're working on Herd Immunity! — Tim R (@raventimr) May 13, 2020

Mad props to the pup trying to round them all up. — Autumn (@Gingelle77) May 13, 2020

According to The Guardian, the goats were rounded up after a few minutes and escorted back to their enclosure. "Everyone had to spend the next hour or so picking up their poop," Mr Roelands said.