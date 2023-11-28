2-Year-Old US Girl Becomes Youngest Member In Mensa, The High-Iq Society

Two years old, Isla McNabb is from Crestwood, Kentucky, USA.

Isla McNabb, a 2-year-old girl from Crestwood, Kentucky, United States, has achieved the extraordinary feat of becoming the youngest-ever member of Mensa, a high-IQ society. Guinness World Records confirmed her exceptional intelligence, noting that Isla scored in the 99th percentile for her age group on the Stanford-Binet Intelligence Scales. This child prodigy has demonstrated cognitive abilities that defy her tender age, showcasing a promising future ahead.

Mensa International is the largest and oldest high-IQ society in the world, with over 140,000 members in more than 100 countries. To become a member, individuals must score at or above the 98th percentile on a standardized IQ test. This means that they are among the top 2% of the population in terms of intelligence.

According to Guinness World Records, Isla's parents noticed she had very focused attention from the moment they brought her home. Although she was clearly very bright, nothing seemed quite out of the ordinary-until she began learning. At just a year old, Isla started learning her colours, numbers, and the alphabet.

"At seven months of age, she would pick out certain items from picture books when asked," said Isla's father, Jason McNabb.

According to Guinness World Records, on her second birthday, Isla McNabb received an erasable writing tablet from her aunt Crystal, setting the stage for an astonishing revelation. Jason, Isla's parent, wrote the word "red," and to their amazement, Isla effortlessly read it. Subsequent words like "blue," "yellow," "cat," and "dog" followed, each met with the same confident response. The discovery expanded beyond the tablet, as Isla's parents stumbled upon multicolored toy letters strategically placed around the house, spelling out words like "chair" next to a chair and "sofa" by the couch. Even their feline friend Booger wasn't spared, accompanied by the letters "C-A-T." Isla's precocious literacy left her family in awe.

"A psychologist that tested Isla specializes in gifted children," said Isla's father, Jason McNabb.

"He states he doesn't usually test children as young as two but made an exception after hearing about her talents."