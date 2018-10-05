2-Year-Old Shreds More Than $1,000 In Cash, Twitter Horrified

"For like five minutes, we just shuffled through it, not talking. We didn't know what to do"

Offbeat | | Updated: October 05, 2018 14:47 IST
Two-year-old Leo shredded over $1,000.

A couple in Utah, USA, lost more than $1,000 when their 2-year-old son got his hands on the money. USA Today reports that Ben and Jackee Belnap had saved for about a year to pay for football season tickets. However, to their shock, their 2-year-old son, Leo, managed to get his hands on the envelope that contained the cash - and put it through a shredder.

The couple told WHNT News that the envelope, containing $1,060 in cash, disappeared last weekend. Leo apparently sent the envelope through the shredder sometime when they weren't looking.

"For like five minutes, we just shuffled through it, not talking. We didn't know what to do and then I broke the silence and I'm like, 'Well, this will make a great wedding story one day,'" says Jackee, describing what happened after they found their money in shreds.

Ben also shared a picture of the destroyed bills along with a picture of Leo on Twitter.

The tweet led to a lot of horrified and some amused reactions:

However, WHNT News reports that it's not all bad news. There is still hope that the couple will get their money back - albeit in an year or two - thanks to a government office that deals with mutilated cash.

"I called the guy the next morning and he said, 'Oh, we might be able to help you here... Bag it up in little Ziploc bags, mail it to DC, and in one to two years, you'll get your money back,'" says Ben.

 

