17-Year-Old Son Pays Off Mother's Debt In Emotional Surprise, Goes Viral

A heartwarming video of a 17-year-old surprising his mother by paying off her debts has gone viral on social media, leaving many viewers emotional. The clip, shared on Instagram by Aman Duggal, shows the teenager expressing his love and gratitude before revealing the surprise he had planned for his mother.

Teen Surprises Mother With Debt-Free Gift

In the video, Aman is heard telling his mother that he loves her and that paying off her debt is something he has wanted to do for a while. Fighting back emotions, he thanks her for everything she has done for him and calls her "the most special woman" in his life. He adds that he truly means it, even if he doesn't say it often.

His mother, overcome with emotion, says she loves him too, but can't understand why she's crying. Aman then tells her to open her eyes and gives her the money. He explains that the money is for all their debts and promises that from now on, he will take responsibility for all their monthly bills. His mother breaks down in tears and hugs him tightly.

Watch Video Here:

Sharing the video, Aman wrote that his mother has given and done everything for him. He expressed his joy and pride that he can now take care of his mother. He also shared that he had imagined this moment many times and that for it to come true, after just one year of planning, he is extremely grateful to God, his mother, and himself.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users praised Aman for his kind gesture. One user commented, "Very proud brother. Congrats."

Another user noted, "Man what a beautiful video."