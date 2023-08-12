17 Sets Of Twins To Start Primary School In Scotland

Seventeen sets of twins gather at St Patricks Primary School, Greenock.

Once again, a Scottish council has emerged as a region with a significant number of twins commencing their primary school journey, with 17 sets of twins enrolling this year. This adds to an already impressive count of over 147 sets of twins attending primary schools in the Inverclyde area, solidifying its reputation as the council area with the highest concentration of twins in educational institutes.

According to The Metro, the Inverclyde district in Scotland is already known as 'Twinverclyde' for its high rate of twins, with a record-breaking 19 sets starting school in 2015.

This year marks the second highest rate ever recorded in the district.Most of the class of this year's twin intake - 15 out of the 17 sets - gathered at St Patrick's Primary in Greenock for a dress rehearsal ahead of the big day, reported the news portal.

St. Patrick's School, along with Ardgowan Primary, will have the distinction of welcoming the highest number of twin pairs. Each of these schools will see three sets of twins joining their respective P1 classes.

"It has become an annual tradition in Inverclyde, or Twinverclyde as we've become known, to welcome our twins into primary one," Depute provost Graeme Brooks said.

He added: "Excitement is definitely building for the start of the new term next week and what better way to look forward to that than seeing the pupils here looking resplendent in their uniforms."

"It's also a good bit of fun for parents too - and a handy dress rehearsal ahead of the real thing next Friday."

"We're lucky to have so many incredible schools here in Inverclyde with every one renewed or extensively refurbished, including St Patrick's which was rebuilt and opened in 2016, thanks to the council's unprecedented quarter billion (250,000,000 Pounds) investment in our schools estate," he said.

