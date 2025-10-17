Advertisement
14 Km In 2 Hours: Children's School Commute Highlights Bengaluru's Traffic Condition

The post is gaining attention among city residents and daily commuters.

Social Media users have expressed displeasure over the poor condition of the road.
  • Traffic on Sarjapur-Varthur Road took children two hours to travel 14 kilometres from Whitefield
  • Google Maps showed heavy congestion with the entire route marked in red at 1pm off-peak time
  • Social media users expressed concern over long school commutes and poor road conditions
Bengaluru's traffic conditions are once again going viral on social media. A post shared by a local has gone viral, highlighting the city's dire traffic situation. The post is accompanied by a Google Maps image, with the entire route highlighted in red, indicating heavy traffic congestion.

According to the post, it took children two hours to reach a school on the Sarjapur-Varthur Road from Whitefield, a distance of only 14 kilometers. 

The user mentioned, "Today our kids took 2 hours to reach school on Sarjapur-Varthur road from Whitefield (14 kms). This is the state of traffic right now (1pm off peak hour). Is anyone even actively solving for potholes and traffic on this road?"

Check out the post here:

Social Media Reaction

Furthermore, some users have expressed displeasure over the poor condition of the Varthur Market area.

One user commented, "Hi Srini - This is totally unfair. Hope the government fixes the Infrastructure so the commute time reduces. Please dont take me wrong - 14 kms of commute for school kids isnt ideal too.  Anything beyond 2-3 kms isnt worth for kids, given the stress, commute time etc."

Another user wrote, "I hate travelling via Varthur, esp. the Varthur Market area. Salute to all the daily travellers on that route. I mean, almost all of Bangalore East half is choc-a-bloc!"

"Traffic in  varthirt - sarjapur stretch is caused mostly due to potholes. one of the worst stretch I have travelled so far in Bangalore also it has ultra luxury apartments through that stretch," commented a third user.
 

Bengaluru Traffic, Bengaluru Viral Video, Bengaluru Traffic Chaos
