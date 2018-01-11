13 Years Later, Woman Spots Big Error In Pilot Episode Of F.R.I.E.N.D.S

Did you spot it?

Offbeat | | Updated: January 11, 2018 13:39 IST
81 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
13 Years Later, Woman Spots Big Error In Pilot Episode Of F.R.I.E.N.D.S

Phoebe appears simultaneously at two places at once.

It's only a testimony to the endless popularity of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. that the sitcom, even thirteen years after it went off air, is still being watched, re-watched, discussed and pulled apart by fans today. That is perhaps why an eagle-eyed fan noticed a mistake in the very first episode of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. that, surprisingly enough, had never been spotted before.

Aine Maloney, a fan of the TV show, got in touch with Her after she noticed a continuity mistake in season 1, episode 1 of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. It appears as if Phoebe Buffay is in two places at once due to this error.

In the scene, Phoebe is seen talking to Rachel while also simultaneously sipping tea behind Monica's date, Paul.

See for yourself:



Did you see it?

Comments
Close [X]
The error has spawned a massive discussion on Reddit, with many joking that it's actually Phoebe's twin Ursula sitting behind Paul.


 

Click for more trending news


Trending

friendsFriends bloopersFriends Phoebe

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Jet Air HostessHot YogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsSouth Africa vs IndiaKamala Mills FireAadhaar Virtual IDGolden Globes 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................