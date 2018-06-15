12-Year-Old Calls 911 Because Parent Served Salad For Dinner

The child called 911 twice to express their disliking for salad (representational)

There is nothing a growing child detests more than eating salads and veggies. But one 12-year-old from Canada had such extreme distaste for salad, that they called the cops to complain.

Police in Nova Scotia revealed they received a 911 emergency call on Tuesday night from a child who complained that their parent served them salad for dinner that they disliked. While on their way to respond to the bizarre (but unnecessary) 911 call, cops received another call from the disgruntled caller asking when they would arrive. The caller expressed their hatred for salad one more time.

Police used the incident to encourage parents to have a conversation with their children about the right reasons to call 911.

"While many can relate to the dislike of a salad at times, this raises a more important issue that warrants discussion at all ages," a statement from Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

"The improper use of 911 is an issue with all age groups and it ties up valuable resources, preventing emergency first responders from dealing with real emergencies."

As mentioned in the statement, calling 911 for trivial matters is restricted not just to children.

A woman, also from Canada, recently dialled 911 police on a restaurant for delaying her order. The 31-year-old woman from Ontario was dining with her son when she called cops because her pizza was not prepared on time. Not sure about pizza, but she was served a lesson by cops on the appropriate use of emergency helplines.

"The 911 system is for those that are in imminent danger," said Ontario police constable Sandra Barr. "It's for emergency situations in need of police, fire or ambulance. It's not for pizza calls."



