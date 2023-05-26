11-Year-Old US Boy Called 911 For Help, Shot By Cop Who Arrived

The family demanding body camera footage of the shooting.

An 11-year-old boy in the Mississippi state of the United States of America was shot by police officers in his home after he called the 911 emergency telephone number for help. The injured youngster is healing from his wounds after being discharged from the hospital.

The boy has been identified as Aderrien Murry, and his family is calling for the officer to be fired and charged with the shooting.

"Aderrien was shot in the chest by an Indianola Police Department officer early Saturday morning while the officer was responding to a domestic disturbance call at the child's home," the boy's mother, Nakala Murry, told CNN.

Explaining the situation Mrs. Murry said the "irate" father of another of her children arrived at her home at 4 a.m. Saturday. Concerned about her safety, Murry asked Aderrien to call the police.

She added that the cop appeared at the front door with "his gun drawn" and "asked those inside the home to come outside." She claimed that when her son emerged from a hallway corner and entered the main area, "he got shot."

"I cannot grasp why. The same cop told him to come out of the house. (Aderrien) did, and he got shot. He kept asking, 'Why did he shoot me? What did I do wrong?'" she said.

The body camera footage has not yet been made public, according to the CNN article, and the attorney claimed his request for the body camera footage was denied because of "an ongoing investigation."

Greg Capers was the officer involved in the incident, the Indianola Police Department said.