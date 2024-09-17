11-Year-Old Boy In US Arrested After Bragging About His Weapons And 'Kill List'

The 11-year-old has been identified as Carlo "Kingston" Dorelli.

An 11-year-old boy in the US who allegedly bragged about his massive cache of weapons and plans to execute a "kill list" at two different schools has been arrested. In a Facebook post on Monday, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said that deputies seized a bunch of airsoft rifles, pistols and fake ammunition along with knives, swords and other weapons after the 11-year-old, identified as Carlo "Kingston" Dorelli, showed a video of his armoury to classmates and threatened violence. "He had written a list of names and targets. He says it was all a joke," Mr Chitwood wrote.

For his actions, the sheriff slapped the 11-year-old with a felony charge for a written threat of mass shooting. The sheriff's department shared a video of officers leading the boy into the jailhouse with handcuffs on his wrists and ankles. It also shared his mugshot along with a photo of replica rifles, samurai swords and throwing stars displayed on a table, drug-bust style.

"I can and will release the names and photos of juveniles who are committing these felonies, threatening our students, disrupting our schools and consuming law enforcement resources," Mr Chitwood wrote on Facebook.

Take a look at the post below:

According to the New York Post, Dorelli's arrest comes days after the Sheriff vowed to "perp-walk" kids who make prank threats amid a flood of bogus tips in the wake of the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia that left four dead.