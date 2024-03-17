Watch: 10-Year-Old's Reaction After Meeting Newborn Sibling Will Melt Your Heart

The 10-year-old girl elated upon meeting her new sibling at the hospital.

The heartwarming video capturing a 10-year-old girl's meeting with her newborn sibling has taken the internet by storm. The adorable clip, posted by the blogger couple @i_manjarichauhan on Instagram, showcases pure sibling love and has drawn widespread affectionate comments from social media users.

The video opens with a text overlay revealing a ten-year wait for the new arrival. The excitement is palpable as the father carefully introduces the newborn baby girl to her older sister, dressed in a white and pink outfit. With wide eyes and open arms, the older daughter reaches out, eager to hold her tiny sibling.

The heartwarming clip transcends words, with the pure joy radiating from the big sister's face. The post also includes a sweet picture of the 10-year-old holding her precious sibling close.

Sharing the video, the emotional parents captioned the post, "Witnessing the pure joy as big sister meets her newborn sibling for the very first time, my heart is full of gratitude."

The heartwarming video has amassed over 30,000 likes and a flood of comments expressing love and well wishes for the family.





The comment section overflows with emotions, with many Instagram users sharing their own experiences of large age gaps between siblings.

"The same happened with me...I can totally feel your happiness...my brother is 10 years younger than me," wrote one user. Another user commented, "Got tears to see the girl's love for her lil (little) sibling," perfectly capturing the essence of the video.

This heartwarming video is a beautiful reminder of the pure, unadulterated love that blossoms between siblings.