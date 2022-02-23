Woman Sets Herself On Fire In Noida, Alleges Police Inaction On Complaint

The woman had filed a complaint at NSEZ police station in Noida Phase 2 area

A woman set herself on fire outside a police station in Noida Phase 2 area on Tuesday, alleging that police refused to act on her complaint against her father-in-law who had allegedly sexually harassed her.

She was admitted to a private hospital in Noida with 40 per cent burn injuries, from where she was referred to Safdurjung Hospital in Delhi for further treatment.

The complainant, a resident of Ilabas village, alleged police were reluctant to take any action against her father-in-law despite her repeated perusal and that pushed her to take the extreme step.

In a video circulating on social media, Ms Sangeeta, while being taken to the hospital, can be seen narrating her ordeal.

Love Kumar, joint commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, said the woman had filed a complaint at NSEZ police station against two men from Ilabas village- Neeraj and Sumit - for spreading false rumours about her with an intention to malign her image.

Mr Kumar said they had also received counter complaints against her alleging she had taken loans from a lot of people and was not returning the money.

The counter complaints were filed by Neeraj's wife and a few other villagers. Both the parties were called to the police station on Sunday where they decided to resolve the dispute amicably, police officials said. But she reached the police station on Tuesday and attempted self-immolation, they added.

Mr Kumar said a probe, headed by Additional Police Commissioner, Noida Phase 1, has been launched into the matter and necessary legal action will be taken on the basis of facts that emerge during the investigation.