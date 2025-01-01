Woman Plots 21-Year-Old Man's Murder In Noida. He Didn't Want To Marry Her

A woman in Noida allegedly tried to kill a 21-year-old youth she befriended recently on social media for refusing to marry her, police said on Wednesday.

The man is being treated at a hospital after she allegedly spiked his drink and got two of her accomplices to kill him using a sharp weapon, they said.

Rabupura police station in-charge inspector Raghavendra Kumar Singh said that on Tuesday night, Hansraj, a resident of Ronija village, lodged a report that his son Dheeraj (21), a BCom student, received a call from Priya on the morning of December 24, asking him to meet her.

Hansraj said that about six months ago, Priya and his son became friends through social media, after which she came to Greater Noida.

The complainant alleged that his son was in a car with Priya when she spiked his fruit juice and made Dheeraj drink it. Later, she called two of her friends and tried to kill him by using a sharp weapon, he said.

Hansraj said that some people identified his son when they saw him unconscious in the car and informed the police.

The report said that Dheeraj was admitted to the Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida for treatment, where he is being treated.

The station in-charge said that based on the complaint, a case has been registered against Priya and her unknown friends under various sections, including an attempt to murder, and the investigation is going on.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)