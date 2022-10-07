Watch: Huge Fire Breaks Out In Noida Factory

Watch: Huge Fire Breaks Out In Noida Factory

Details regarding any deaths or injuries are yet to be released.

A massive fire broke out in a plastic factory building in Noida's sector 3. Fire engines are present on site and are attempted to put out the fire, media reports said.

Ravi Shankar Chabbi, Joint Commissioner of Police, Law & Order) said to ANI, "We received the information of fire at a plastic tray manufacturing company. Several fire tenders are working to douse the fire. The building near the company has been evacuated. So far no injuries or loss of life have been reported."

A video shared by news agency ANI shows huge clouds of smoke billowing from the site.

Several fire engines have reached the spot. Information regarding the cause of the fire and number of people trapped or injured, if any, is yet to be released.

Some Twitter users also shared images and videos of the fire.

Further details are awaited.

