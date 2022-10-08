Fistfight Caught On Camera At Noida Society As Two Men Clash In Lift Lobby

The men fighting at Gaur Saundaryam society in Greater Noida West. (Video grab)

In yet another viral video of angry people fighting in housing societies, two men got into a fistfight at Gaur Saundaryam apartment complex in Greater Noida West. It went viral the same day that three women were caught on camera abusing and hitting a guard at Ajnara Homes in Sector 121 of Greater Noida.

Cops from Bisrakh area police station have started a probe after receiving complaints from both men who fought in the lift lobby at Saundaryam apartment complex.

Security camera footage shows one of them emerging from a lift when the other gets into an altercation with him over an issue that wasn't yet clear. They then start slapping and pushing each other, landing punches too.

In the other incident at Ajnara Homes, Sector 121, three young men were allegedly drunk and got angry when a guard stopped them for not having a parking permission sticker on their car. Police fined two women while the third managed to escape after the guard complained.