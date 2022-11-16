Video: Pet Dog Bites Schoolboy In Apartment Building Lift In Greater Noida

The schoolboy had to be administered four injections.

A schoolboy was attacked by a pet dog inside the lift of a Greater Noida housing society on Tuesday.

The child, accompanied by his mother, was on his way to school. They were joined by a man and his pet dog inside the lift. CCTV footage shows the dog attacking the child, biting his hand before being subdued by its owner.

The incident, which took place in the La Residentia society, has given rise to fear and resentment among other families who live there.

The Noida authority recently formulated a policy regarding pet animals. As per new guidelines, pet owners have to register their dogs or cats by January 31 2022 or risk a fine. In case of any injury caused due to pet dogs or cats a penalty of Rs 10,000 will be imposed.

"In Noida Authority's 207th board meeting, decisions were taken regarding the policy formulation of Noida Authority for stray/pet dogs/pet cats. The policy has been decided by the authority following the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India for Noida region," the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari, said in a tweet.

Sterilization or antirabies vaccination of pet dogs has also been made mandatory, Ms Maheshwari informed.

"Sterilization/antirabies vaccination of pet dogs has been made mandatory. In case of violation (from March 1, 2023), provision for imposition of a fine of ₹ 2,000 per month," she said