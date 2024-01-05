On Camera, Noida Woman Chased By Stray Dogs In Housing Society

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a group of dogs can be seen attacking the woman.

A woman was attacked by a pack of dogs in a housing society in Greater Noida in yet another case of rising attacks by stray dogs. In a video that has gone viral on social media, a group of dogs can be seen attacking the woman in the compound of the Centurion Park Low Rise society.

As the woman entered the compound of the society located in Ecotech III, a dog could be seen barking and walking towards her and soon a pack of dogs present there also joined.

As seen in the video, the woman, frightened by the attack, had to run away to save her life. Later, a security guard of the society and two men chased away the dogs, while woman could be heard screaming for help as the dogs attacked her.

This is not the first instance that dogs have attacked residents in a housing society. Earlier, a domestic help working in a group housing society near Noida was bitten by a dog.

The incident took place at the Galaxy Royal Society in Gaur City 2 area under the Bisrakh police station limits two days ago.

The 34-year-old domestic help was bitten by a German Shepherd breed dog while she was waiting in the gallery of the 18th floor of Tower B of the society where she worked.