Video: Man Climbs Electric Tower In Noida, Dances On Top Of It

A video shows the man standing at the top of the electric pole.

A man, said to be in an inebriated condition, climbed an electric tower in Uttar Pradesh's Noida Sector 76 on Sunday afternoon. The incident took place around 1:30 pm, prompting police, fire service team, and power department officials to engage in rescue efforts.

A video shows the man standing at the top of the electric pole and doing frantic acts. He can also be seen dancing at the top of the tower.

A huge crowd also gathered around the area. While some people were taking pictures and recording the drama, some were also trying to persuade him to come down.

However, he initially refused to do so.

After nearly two hours, the man was finally brought down by the police and fire department officials.

According to the police, he seems to be mentally disturbed. However, if he was drunk is yet to be ascertained.

"We told him that we will solve all his problems and hear him...just asked him to come down. He has been sent to a hospital. We will conduct further investigation," a police official said.