Video: Elderly Woman Run Over By SUV Inside Noida Housing Complex

An elderly woman out on evening walk was crushed to death by a car in a housing complex in Noida. The sports utility vehicle (SUV) rushed out of the basement at high speed and hit her, and its wheels ran over her body, showed CCTV footage.

Krishna Narang, 75, was taking a stroll inside Mahagun Modern Society in Sector 78 when the incident occurred.

Several passers-by gathered at the accident spot and some jumped to her rescue, showed the minute-long footage. The driver rushed her to hospital, but she died during treatment, said police.

She had sustained serious injuries on her head and other body parts, they added.

"Krishna Narang was taking a stroll inside the complex when the car came out of the basement and hit her. Its wheel passed over her body. The driver admitted her to a private hospital and informed her family members. She died shortly after," said Harish Chandra, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida.

A case has been registered and the police said they will take action against the driver.