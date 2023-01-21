Video: Chairs Fly, Attack With Rods In Midnight Fight At Noida Market

CCTV footage of the incident is going viral on social media.

A fight broke out at a market in Noida's sector 46 after a person parked his car in front of a shop, police said. The incident took place on Thursday night in the market near Gardenia Glory society in Noida.

"There was a fight between the shopkeeper and the driver of the vehicle for parking the vehicle in front of the shop in Sector-46 Glory Market," police said in a statement.

Cops also said that appropriate legal action will be taken once they complete their investigation.

CCTV footage of the incident is going viral on social media. In the video, some people are seen throwing chairs at each other. The fight, which took place between the shopkeeper and the car drivers, also saw some people take out metal rods.