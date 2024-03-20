Video: Car Towed With 2 Senior Citizens Sitting Inside In Noida

Soon after the video went viral, Noida Police tracked down the towing vehicle.

In Noida's Sector 50, contractors were tasked with towing illegally parked vehicles. They went a step too far by towing a car with two senior citizens still inside. A video of this incident is now viral across social media platforms, sparking outrage.

In the video footage, the elderly occupants can be seen sitting inside their car as it is being towed by a towing crane. According to regulations, if individuals are present inside a vehicle parked in a no-parking zone, then the car cannot be towed.

In response to the public outcry, the Noida Traffic Police issued a clarification, shifting the responsibility onto the Noida Development Authority (NDA) for parking enforcement activities in the area.

