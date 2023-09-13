Video: Asked To Pay Rs 650 Bill, 4 Men Beat Up Restaurant Employee In Noida

A case has been registered and the police are looking for the accused.

A restaurant employee was beaten up in Noida by four drunk men merely for asking them to pay their bill. The incident was captured on the restaurant's CCTV camera and the police are looking for the accused.

A police official said Gaurav Yadav, Himanshu and two other men went to the Kuk Du Ku restaurant in Noida Sector 29 on Tuesday night. The men, who were drunk, racked up a bill of Rs 650 and started to leave the restaurant when one of the staff members, Shahabuddin, requested them to pay.

This enraged the men, who began abusing Shahabuddin. The CCTV footage shows one of them kicking the restaurant employee so hard that he falls to the floor. When he gets up and tries to protect himself, he is slapped, and then tries to hit his attacker with a tray.

This angers the man even more and he holds Shahabuddin by the collar as another accused assaults him. Even as the other restaurant workers try to intervene, the man continues to rain blows on the hapless employee. One of the workers finally manages to pull the attacker away and gets the men to leave the restaurant.

Shahabuddin has filed a complaint at the Noida Sector 20 police station. "The incident took place at a restaurant in Ganga Shopping Complex in Sector 29. A case has been filed against the accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult and criminal intimidation. We have begun a hunt for the accused," said a police officer.