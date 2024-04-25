Noida Restaurants, Hospitals Offer 'Democracy Discount' To Voters Tomorrow

2024 Polls: Restaurants and hospitals in Noida and Greater Noida are offering discounts for voters.

Restaurants and hospitals in Noida and Greater Noida are offering discounts on their services to citizens who exercise their right to vote for the Lok Sabha election in Gautam Buddha Nagar on April 26.

While restaurants are offering up to 20 per cent discount on bills, hospitals are offering free full body check up to voters, they said.

The private initiatives are aimed at encouraging citizens to cast their votes during the polls to elect their representative in Parliament from Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency.

National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) has exhorted member companies for the initiative, which has seen about two dozen restaurants in the constituency coming on board till Wednesday.

The initiative is called "Democracy Discount" and voters who show proof of voting can avail up to 20 per cent discount at these restaurants on April 26 and 27.

Among restaurants offering the discount are Desi Vibes, Kaffiiaa, 'I Sacked Newton, De Valentino Cafe, Noida Social, Getafix, Osteria, Chica Loca, F Bar Noida, Xero Courtyard Gardens Galleria, Dirty Rabbit, Baby Dragon, Trippy Tequila, Cafe Delhi heights, Ching Singh, Paso Noida, Moire Cafe & Lounge, The Beer Cafe, Sky by Swagath, Imperfecto and The Patiala Kkitchen, according to NRAI.

"The idea is to encourage citizens for more voter turnout," Varun Khera, the Uttar Pradesh unit head of NRAI, told Press Trust of India.

Naresh Madan, owner of Imperfecto, said it's a "win-win situation" for citizens, they can participate in the election voting and also have meals on discount at their three restaurants in the constituency.

"All the customers have to do is show their fingers marked with voting ink and they'll get the discount. We won't even ask for other ID proofs, just the voting ink is proof enough," Mr Madan said.

Among those offering the discounts is also actor-businesswoman Sunny Leone's Chica Loca.

"As restauranteurs, we run social hubs where ideas and ideologies mix and mingle. By promoting voting, we encourage the citizens to be active participants in democracy, especially now, when we as a nation and society are poised for growth and being watched by the world," said Sahil Baweja, Director and Founder of Chica Loca by Sunny Leone.

In the health care sector, Felix Hospitals in Noida's Sector 137 is offering a 100 per cent discount on full body check up to voters under its initiative "Vote for Healthy India".

"Citizens can come to the hospital and show the voting ink mark on their fingers to avail full body check-up worth Rs 6,500 free of cost. The offer will be available from April 26 to 30," Felix Hospitals CEO and Chairman Dr. DK Gupta told Press Trust of India.

Gautam Buddha Nagar, comprising the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida, in western Uttar Pradesh goes to polls on April 26 in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections with over 26 lakh registered voters.

Gautam Buddh Nagar had recorded a voter turnout of 60.47 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, 60.38 per cent in 2014 and an abysmal 48 per cent in 2009, according to Election Commission statistics.

The constituency has consistently recorded voter turnout lower than the national average of 67.40 per cent in 2019, 66 per cent in 2014 and 58 per cent in 2009, the data showed.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)