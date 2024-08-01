Video: Amid Heavy Rain, Sprinkler Inside Noida Flat Turns On, Floods House

The clip also shows water coming out of the air conditioner installed in the same room.

Amid unrelenting rain on Wednesday evening, residents of a posh housing apartment in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida West were left astounded as rainwater entered their flat, triggering a fire sprinkler and turning it into an unintended fountain, and flooding the entire house.

A video of the incident, which took place in Ace Platinum Society, shows water gushing out from a fire sprinkler inside the house. The clip also shows water coming out of the air conditioner installed in the same room.

Heavy rainfall lashed the National Capital Region on Wednesday, with at least eight deaths reported across Delhi, Noida and Gurugram. The relentless rain transformed roads into rivers and major thoroughfares were choked with traffic, leaving commuters stranded for hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red alert for the region, with more rain expected in the coming hours.

Traffic in Lutyens' Delhi and routes leading to Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad faced severe disruptions.

