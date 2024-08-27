Video: 2 Noida Families Clash Over Parking Dispute, 6 Arrested

Videos circulating on social media captured the chaotic scene.

A parking dispute between two neighbours in Noida's Sector 72 escalated into a violent confrontation, resulting in the vandalism of a vehicle and the arrest of six individuals, including two women and a minor. The incident took place in B Block of Sector 72 on Monday evening

The clash began with an argument between the two parties over a parking space, quickly spiralling out of control. Videos circulating on social media captured the chaotic scene, showing one group armed with cricket bats and sticks, smashing the windows and doors of a red car parked in the area.

The footage also depicts women from both parties involved in a heated exchange.

Kalesh b/w Two parties over car parking in Sector 72's B Block in Noida's Sector 113 police station area, there was a lot of ruckus on the road, the car was broken with a cricket bat, Noida UP

Following the incident, a complaint was filed at the Sector 113 police station. Authorities have since registered cases against both parties involved in the altercation and an investigation is underway.