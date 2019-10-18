Uttar Pradesh: Boy Stabs 21-Year-Old Woman In Noida Residential Society, Commits Suicide

Noida: Police said the woman and the boy knew each other well (Representational)

A teenager stabbed a 21-year-old woman, who is an engineering student, in her house in Noida. The accused then jumped to his death from his eighth-floor balcony, police said on Friday.

The Bachelor of Technology student is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city, they said.

The incident took place on Thursday evening at a residential society in Sector 61 under the Sector 58 police station, officials said. The student was assaulted and then stabbed with a knife by the accused.

"The boy lived in the same building and had reached the girl's house on some pretext around 5 pm on Thursday where he stabbed and left her badly wounded. When the girl shouted for help, some people from the building gathered and the boy immediately rushed to his flat and bolted the door.

"He later jumped from the balcony of his eighth-floor flat. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive," Superintendent of Police, Noida, Vineet Jaiswal said.

He said the woman and the boy knew each other well but the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

"The police have taken up investigation and the mobile phones of both the victim as well as the attacker have been seized and sent to experts for forensic examination. The call detail records gathered reveal that the duo knew other and have had multiple interactions for quite some time now," Mr Jaiswal told PTI.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

