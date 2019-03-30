30-Year-Old Software Engineer Jumps From 16th Floor In Noida

Sector 121, Noida:

Noida | | Updated: March 30, 2019 15:54 IST
Noida: The software engineer jumped from the 16th floor: police (Representational)


Noida: 

A 30-year-old software engineer living in Noida's Sector 121 on Saturday jumped to his death from a high-rise residential building where he lived with friends, police said.

Speaking to IANS, a police official said that Ravi Heliwal hailed from Jharkhand and worked with a multinational company.

"He jumped from the 16th floor in the morning," the official said. "His family has been informed."



