30-Year-Old Software Engineer Jumps From 16th Floor In Noida

Noida: The software engineer jumped from the 16th floor: police (Representational)

A 30-year-old software engineer living in Noida's Sector 121 on Saturday jumped to his death from a high-rise residential building where he lived with friends, police said.

Speaking to IANS, a police official said that Ravi Heliwal hailed from Jharkhand and worked with a multinational company.

"He jumped from the 16th floor in the morning," the official said. "His family has been informed."

