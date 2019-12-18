Schools In Noida Closed For The Next 2 Days Due To Cold Weather

Temperatures have dropped in most parts of north India in the last two days.

Schools in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, that borders Delhi, will remain closed for the next two days due to cold weather, according to a directive given by officials today.

"Keeping in view the severe cold wave, schools in Gautam Budh Nagar District will remain closed from 19/2/2019 to 20/12/2019 (2 days)," a press release read.

There has been a dip in temperature for the second day in a row in north India due to low level cloud cover and cold north-northwesterly winds, according to the Indian Meteorological department or IMD.

Temperatures dropped in most parts of north India with Chandigarh today recording close to 10 degrees lower than average. Maximum temperature in Lucknow today was 13.2 degrees, 10.8 degrees lower than average.

Schools and colleges in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior will also be shut for the next seven days due to cold wave, officials said on Wednesday.