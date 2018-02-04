Man Shot At Allegedly By Cop Near Delhi; Caste Was Reason, Claims Family

Senior Superintendent of Police Luv Kumar told reporters that, "Jitendra Yadav, who was shot in the neck, is said to be critical, while Sunil has been hurt on his leg."
Police are investigating into the shooting incident and if the Inspector is found guilty then strict action will be taken, Mr Luv Kumar said.
A case has been registered.
Jitendra has been admitted in Noida's Fortis hospital; he is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.
Reports suggest Jitendra is the owner of the gym, which is frequently visited by the police inspector who shot him.