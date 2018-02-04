Man Shot At Allegedly By Cop Near Delhi; Caste Was Reason, Claims Family Two men have been allegedly shot by a police inspector in Noida; one of them is critical. Family claims they were shot for "no reason". Investigations are on, police say strict action will be taken if inspector is found guilty.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Jitendra Yadav, resident of Noida, allegedly shot by police inspector New Delhi: Two people have been shot allegedly by a police inspector in Noida's sector 122, on Saturday night. Family of the injured men claims that, Jitendra Yadav and Sunil were shot for "no reason".



Senior Superintendent of Police Luv Kumar told reporters that, "Jitendra Yadav, who was shot in the neck, is said to be critical, while Sunil has been hurt on his leg."



Police are investigating into the shooting incident and if the Inspector is found guilty then strict action will be taken, Mr Luv Kumar said.



A case has been registered.



Jitendra has been admitted in Noida's Fortis hospital; he is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.



Family members claim that the two men were returning from Bahrampur, at around 10:30 pm, with two other friends when a police officer stopped their vehicle and fired at one of them without any reason.



Reports suggest Jitendra is the owner of the gym, which is frequently visited by the police inspector who shot him.





