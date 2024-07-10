One Killed As Dispute Between Tenants Turns Deadly In Greater Noida

The incident took place in Greater Noida's Surajpur area on Tuesday evening. (Representational)

A dispute between two tenants in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida resulted in the death of one, police said today.

The incident took place in Greater Noida's Surajpur area on Tuesday evening, they said.

According to the police, the victim, Shahrukh, 22, who hailed from Sambhal, was struck on the head with a stick by another tenant during an argument, Additional DCP (Central Noida) Hirdesh Katheriya said.

The accused, who is apparently a minor, is suspected to have been in an inebriated condition, which led to the altercation, ADCP Katheriya said.

"Both parties were reported to be friends or acquaintances living as tenants in the same house," the ADCP said.

"Despite being taken to the hospital, Shahrukh couldn't survive. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment," he said.

Mr Katheriya said that the police have registered a case and detained the accused.

A local official told Press Trust of India that the police were in the process to verify the age of the accused before proceeding with suitable legal action against him.

Further necessary actions are being taken, the police said.



