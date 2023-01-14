On CCTV, Noida Shopkeeper Attacked By 2 Men For Refusing To Replace Jacket

One person has been arrested in the case so far.

A shopkeeper in Noida's Atta Market was attacked by two men on Thursday after he refused to exchange a jacket bought by the wife of one of the accused, police said. The men entered Aarosh Nanda's shop with sticks and beat him until a bystander intervened, leaving Mr Nanda with a head injury for which he has been admitted to a hospital.

ACP Rajneesh Verma of Noida Zone-1 said that one of the attackers' wives had bought a jacket from Mr Nanda's shop two months ago and wanted to return it. However, Mr Nanda refused to replace it following which she called her husband who then attacked him with an accomplice.

CCTV footage from the shop captured the incident which shows Mr Nanda interacting with two women when the two accused entered the shop and begin hitting him with sticks. One of the sticks even breaks as the attacker slams it against Mr Nanda's head.

The man continued to attack Mr Nanda, who was trying to defend himself behind the counter while bleeding, while the other accused stood out of frame. The attacker only stopped hitting Mr Nanda after a man entered the shop and grabbed the stick. After a brief struggle, the bystander was able to get the accused to stop hitting Mr Nanda.

A case has been registered against both the accused under sections of assault, ACP Rajneesh Verma said, however based on Mr Nanda's medical reports, section 308 of the IPC, which relates to 'attempt to commit culpable homicide', has also been extended.

One person has been arrested in the case so far and police teams have been deployed to arrest the other. Mr Nanda, who suffered injuries to his head and hands, is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.