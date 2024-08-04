'Why Were You Out At 7:30?' Noida Cops Allegedly Tell Sex Attack Victim

The woman claimed the police refused to register an FIR.

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Noida has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a man in the Sector 48 area of the city. The woman alleged that when she went outside her house to shoot a video in the rain, a stranger walked up to her and ripped her shorts. Right when he was assaulting her, two girls came to her rescue and the suspect had to run away.

Seeking justice, the woman headed to the Sector 49 police station to file a complaint. However, she alleges that the officers on duty refused to register an FIR and instead questioned her decision to be out in the rain at that time.

The woman also attempted to gather evidence by seeking CCTV footage from her gated society. To her dismay, she discovered that many of the cameras were non-functional.

In a bid to draw attention to her plight, the victim recorded a video statement detailing the assault and the subsequent police response. The video quickly went viral on social media, prompting a reaction from the local authorities.

Noida Police, in an apparent attempt to manage the growing public outrage, released a statement acknowledging the complaint. "A case has been registered immediately under the strictest sections. CCTV footage etc. of the place and surrounding area is being examined, strictest action will be taken today itself," the statement read.