Noida Techie Collapses On Pitch, Dies Of Heart Attack While Playing Cricket

An engineer collapsed on the pitch and died of a heart attack while playing cricket in Noida on Sunday, showed a video from the ground.

Vikas Negi, the engineer, ran towards the other side of the pitch to take a run but collapsed midway. Seeing him collapse, the wicket keeper ran towards him while other players too rushed to help.

He was then immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead by doctor on arrival.

The police then took his body for post-mortem and in reports the doctors have declared heart attack as the cause of death.

According to preliminary report, Vikas was a victim of Covid, but was healthy. To keep himself fit, he would often play cricket in Noida and Delhi.

In the past few years, cases of heart attacks among young people have increased. Heart disease is a significant cause of death worldwide and its prevalence has risen in India over the past five years.

This rise in cardiac arrest and related issues is attributed to our fast-paced lifestyle and changes in habits. Heart attacks were previously believed to affect only older individuals, but now they are affecting every other young person between the ages of 30 and 40.