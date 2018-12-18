Noida School Principal Arrested After Wall Collapse Kills 2 Children

The Noida school principal was arrested near his house in Sector 107, police said. (Representational)

The principal of a private school in which two children were killed and three injured in a wall collapse was arrested in Noida Tuesday, police said.

Two kids, aged 10 and 7, were killed when a wall of the school in Salarpur village collapsed Monday, prompting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order a magisterial-level inquiry.

The school principal was arrested on Tuesday near his house in Sector 107 by officials of the Sector 49 police station, they said.

This is the first arrest in the case in which six people have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, endangering life of others under the Indian Penal Code and for cruelty against children under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

"Working on a tip-off, (the principal) was held by the team from the gate of Arogya Dham Maharishi Ashram in Sector 107," Station House Officer Girija Shankar Tripathi, who led the police team, said, adding that searches were underway to arrest the other accused.

The wall of the private primary school collapsed at around 9.30 am Monday allegedly due to the impact of some construction activity, involving use of a heavy machine (JCB), in the adjoining plot in Salarpur village, the police had said.

The First Information Report in the case named school's principal, its manager, owner, his relatives and an unidentified JCB operator.

According to the FIR, the school building was "too old and deteriorated" while the construction work in the plot adjoining it was being done "without any official approval from the authorities concerned".